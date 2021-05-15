The British economy, similar to many other countries, has taken a direct hit due to the numerous lockdowns since last year, that helped the nation tide over the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Now, as the nation is planning to open up again, various sectors will get a chance to make up for the losses.

One of the most affected industries in UK is the pub sector, which often saw a complete halt in business during lockdowns. A British website called Company Debt has figured out the exact amount which the sector will need in order to revive from the slump. Taking a step further, it informed British citizens that they will have to step up their drinking game this summer in order to revive the pub sector. According to the site that provides financial advice, every adult in the country will have chug down 124 pints of beer this year to help the sector stand on its feet again.

The website claims that all 52 million adults in UK will have to take up the task. The website claims that over 2,500 British pubs have gone under during the last year. Dave Mountford, a publican and campaigner at the Forum for British Pubs, said, “Pubs will need additional financial support for years if they are to recover from this."

According to the Bank of England’s Chief Economist, the UK economy is ready to spring up once the restrictions are lifted completely. While in case of most recessions, bank accounts of citizens are spread thin. However, the lockdown and restrictions forced people to save more often.

For now, there is no official date when Britain will completely lift all restrictions. However, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that 21 June could be the day the social distancing restrictions will be lifted. The nation will take actions in accordance with the data available.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.