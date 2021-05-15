Britishers asked to drink 124 pints of beer per adult to help ailing pub sector

One of the most affected industries in UK is the pub sector, which often saw a complete halt in business during lockdowns. A British website called Company Debt has figured out the exact amount which the sector will need in order to revive from the slump. Taking a step further, it informed British citizens that they will have to step up their drinking game this summer in order to revive the pub sector. According to the site that provides financial advice, every adult in the country will have chug down 124 pints of beer this year to help the sector stand on its feet again.

