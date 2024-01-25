British-Indian student in trouble over Taliban ‘joke’ to blow up plane, gets grilled by MI5 and MI6
Aditya Verma, a British university student, is facing trial over a Snapchat message that sparked a high-alert security response. Verma was en route to Menorca, Spain, with friends. His Snapchat message, sent from Gatwick Airport, humorously claimed affiliation with the Taliban and an intent to destroy the plane.