Britons may need visas to stay in EU over 3- month: French minister
Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 02:55 PM IST Richard Lough , Reuters

British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said

PARIS : British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months after Brexit from Jan. 1, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated.

"For stays of more than three months, there may be visa applications, professional or other, and this is a point that is still under discussion", Beaune told reporters.

"Whatever happens on Jan. 1, we will be in a different universe. We are ready," Beaune added.

Beaune visited the Gare du Nord train station and the terminal of Eurostar in Paris to check on the new border control facilities ahead of Britain's full exit from the European Union.

Britain told the EU on Thursday it should make significant concessions to break the impasse in Brexit trade talks by the end of the weekend to give some clarity about the finale to the five-year-old Brexit crisis.

