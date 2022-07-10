A decades old video from a BBC documentary 'Middle Classes- Their Rise & Sprawl' has gone viral and angered netizens who has termed the UK PM top contender as ‘clown’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
United Kingdom Prime Minister contender Rishi Sunak has found himself at the angry end of British citizens right at the helm of the race to succeed now laden with controversy PM Boris Johnson. ‘The Sunday Telegraph’ has also seen a 424-word attack on the British Indian former Chancellor which called him a ‘liar’ and a ‘schoolboy’ who cannot be trusted with taxes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
United Kingdom Prime Minister contender Rishi Sunak has found himself at the angry end of British citizens right at the helm of the race to succeed now laden with controversy PM Boris Johnson. ‘The Sunday Telegraph’ has also seen a 424-word attack on the British Indian former Chancellor which called him a ‘liar’ and a ‘schoolboy’ who cannot be trusted with taxes.
At such a time, a decades old video of the ex-Chancellor from a BBC documentary 'Middle Classes- Their Rise & Sprawl' has taken the internet by storm.
At such a time, a decades old video of the ex-Chancellor from a BBC documentary 'Middle Classes- Their Rise & Sprawl' has taken the internet by storm.
In the video the then 21 year old Sunak says, he does not have ‘working class friends’. In the video he says, “I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class. I have friends who are, you know, working class. Well, not the working class".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the video the then 21 year old Sunak says, he does not have ‘working class friends’. In the video he says, “I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class. I have friends who are, you know, working class. Well, not the working class".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
he further goes on to say, “ I mix and match and then I got o see kids from an inner-city state school and tell them to apply to Oxford and talk to them about people like me".
he further goes on to say, “ I mix and match and then I got o see kids from an inner-city state school and tell them to apply to Oxford and talk to them about people like me".
Rishi Sunak is an Indian-origin British leader who launched his campaign on 8 July with a hashtag #Ready4Rishi, to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of Britain.
Rishi Sunak is an Indian-origin British leader who launched his campaign on 8 July with a hashtag #Ready4Rishi, to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of Britain.
Some netizens called him 'clown' while others accused him of being a 'liar'. The old video has given fodder to his critics as hashtag #FishyRishi trends on social media platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some netizens called him 'clown' while others accused him of being a 'liar'. The old video has given fodder to his critics as hashtag #FishyRishi trends on social media platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A British jounalist has shared the video terming it as ‘toe-curling’.
A British jounalist has shared the video terming it as ‘toe-curling’.
Sunak has been termed a liar by British citizens who published a memo titled “Get Ready for Rishi" that branded the 42-year-old MP as having a “Big Tax and Big Spend" agenda.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sunak has been termed a liar by British citizens who published a memo titled “Get Ready for Rishi" that branded the 42-year-old MP as having a “Big Tax and Big Spend" agenda.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The memo criticises Sunak personally, saying he “publicly lied" when seeking to explain his Indian wife Akshata Murty’s legal non-domicile tax status.
The memo criticises Sunak personally, saying he “publicly lied" when seeking to explain his Indian wife Akshata Murty’s legal non-domicile tax status.
The memo also points to the fact he “secretly" held a Green Card to work in the US 18 months into his chancellorship of the UK, it casts doubt over his claim that “his resignation within minutes of [fellow Cabinet minister Sajid Javid] was an unplanned coincidence", pointing out that he launched his campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party with a website domain registered in December last year.
The memo also points to the fact he “secretly" held a Green Card to work in the US 18 months into his chancellorship of the UK, it casts doubt over his claim that “his resignation within minutes of [fellow Cabinet minister Sajid Javid] was an unplanned coincidence", pointing out that he launched his campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party with a website domain registered in December last year.