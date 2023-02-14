'Broadest definition of investor...': Elon Musk ahead of Tesla's investor day

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is looking forward to the company's investor day on 1 March where he will reveal the third part of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's "Master Plan".

“Looking forward to Tesla Investor Day on March 1. By this, we mean the broadest definition of investor, as in the people & life of Earth. It will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

The EV maker is all set for the third edition of its Master Plan, set to be published during the firm's investor day, after a decidedly mixed record of delivering on the goals of 2016.

In 2006 and 2016, the billionaire laid out his vision for the electric carmaker, but much of the plans have yet to be pulled off.

Tesla said it will share information about its next-generation vehicle platforms, which Musk has said would produce a vehicle about half the cost of Tesla's current vehicle underpinnings at the upcoming investor day to be held at its gigafactory in Texas.

The company also stated that it will talk about long-term expansion plans, capital allocation and other subjects.

At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in August, Musk said the third part of his Master Plan was "going to fundamentally be about scaling" both car production and the supply chain that supports it such as battery materials and components.

Back in 2022, shares of Tesla posted their worst annual performance as Musk sold Tesla shares to fund his purchase of Twitter and other shareholders lost confidence in his focus on the carmaker, whose sales growth was not as much as some investors had hoped.

With agency inputs