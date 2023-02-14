'Broadest definition of investor...': Elon Musk ahead of Tesla's investor day
- ‘Looking forward to Tesla Investor Day on March 1. By this, we mean the broadest definition of investor, as in the people & life of Earth. It will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future,’ Musk tweeted on Tuesday
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is looking forward to the company's investor day on 1 March where he will reveal the third part of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's "Master Plan".
