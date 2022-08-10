Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Brooklyn firm raises over $120k to make action figure of Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Brooklyn firm raises over $120k to make action figure of Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
1 min read . 10 Aug 2022Livemint

The product design firm hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and for every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Brooklyn product design company FCTRY recently made Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into an action figure through its Kickstarter campaign. It has also raised over $120k to fund its production in just two weeks.

A Brooklyn product design company FCTRY recently made Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into an action figure through its Kickstarter campaign. It has also raised over $120k to fund its production in just two weeks.

The firm hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and for every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.

The firm hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and for every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.

A 6-inch (15-cm) tall clay prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure, molded by Seattle artist Mike Leavitt, will be mass produced in plastic in China. It is expected to ship by March, reported Reuters.

A 6-inch (15-cm) tall clay prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure, molded by Seattle artist Mike Leavitt, will be mass produced in plastic in China. It is expected to ship by March, reported Reuters.

"The way we framed him in the campaign is 'the unlikely hero,'" the news agency quoted FCTRY's chief executive and creative director Jason Feinberg as saying.

"The way we framed him in the campaign is 'the unlikely hero,'" the news agency quoted FCTRY's chief executive and creative director Jason Feinberg as saying.

ALSO READ: Ukraine under pressure in east as NATO chief says Russia must not win

ALSO READ: Ukraine under pressure in east as NATO chief says Russia must not win

"He's the perfect leader for this moment, just this super inspirational character. He has this real strength that comes across, but it's humble and he sort of represents the opposite of everything that we've come to associate with politics," he added.

"He's the perfect leader for this moment, just this super inspirational character. He has this real strength that comes across, but it's humble and he sort of represents the opposite of everything that we've come to associate with politics," he added.

Zelenskiy, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, swept to power three years ago promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, swept to power three years ago promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The former comic actor is also a shrewd communicator who has won global praise for his defiance in resisting Russia's devastating invasion of his country.

The former comic actor is also a shrewd communicator who has won global praise for his defiance in resisting Russia's devastating invasion of his country.

As per details, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a what it calls "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" the country.

As per details, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a what it calls "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" the country.

With Reuters inputs.

With Reuters inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.