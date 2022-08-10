Brooklyn firm raises over $120k to make action figure of Ukraine's Zelenskiy

The product design firm hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and for every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.
A Brooklyn product design company FCTRY recently made Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into an action figure through its Kickstarter campaign. It has also raised over $120k to fund its production in just two weeks.
The firm hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and for every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.
A 6-inch (15-cm) tall clay prototype of the Zelenskiy action figure, molded by Seattle artist Mike Leavitt, will be mass produced in plastic in China. It is expected to ship by March, reported Reuters.
"The way we framed him in the campaign is 'the unlikely hero,'" the news agency quoted FCTRY's chief executive and creative director Jason Feinberg as saying.
"He's the perfect leader for this moment, just this super inspirational character. He has this real strength that comes across, but it's humble and he sort of represents the opposite of everything that we've come to associate with politics," he added.
Zelenskiy, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, swept to power three years ago promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The former comic actor is also a shrewd communicator who has won global praise for his defiance in resisting Russia's devastating invasion of his country.