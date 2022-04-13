This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Brooklyn subway shooting: Gunman shoots 10 in NYC; Police identify 'person of interest'
Brooklyn subway shooting: Gunman shoots 10 in NYC; Police identify 'person of interest'
2 min read.13 Apr 2022Agencies
New York shooting: Authorities found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, both detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, and gasoline and a key to a U-Haul van
The New York Police have named the "person of interest" after a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets on a Brooklyn subway train, killing at least 10 on Wednesday.
According to the police, Frank R James, 62, is the "person of interest" as he had rented a U-Haul van, possibly connected to the violence. The New York Police Department (NYPD) asked if anyone finds any details on the attacker's whereabouts, may call a hotline. Police say the gunman was roughly 5'5" tall and 170 pounds.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Here's all you need to know about the Brooklyn subway shooting:
An attacker detonated a smoke bomb and opened fire at Brooklyn's 36th Street station on Tuesday. The attacker fired his gun 33 times, hitting at least 10 people.
Verified video footage posted on social media showed the train pulling into the 36th Street station, and smoke billowing out the doors as passengers rushed off, some injured.
According to officials, at least 13 others were injured as they tried to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation.
A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train while others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.
The gunfire erupted on a train that pulled into a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about a 15-minute ride from Manhattan and predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities.
Authorities found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, both detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, and gasoline and a key to a U-Haul van.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything." The shooter's motive was unknown.
