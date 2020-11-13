Brothers build $22 billion fortune on hope for Covid-19 vaccine

Their bet on BioNTech epitomizes their ambition of funding transformational drugs. They helped to give the firm 150 million euros in seed money in 2008 and now own about half of the company. Its stock rally has also boosted the fortune of BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin to more than $4 billion, according to the Bloomberg index, putting him on the cusp of joining the world’s 500 richest people.