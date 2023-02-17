Bruce Willis' family believes his condition has gotten worse since announcing about a year ago that he would stop performing after being diagnosed with aphasia. The family of the Die Hard actor revealed in a statement on February 16 that Willis had been given a more precise diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

FTD is a collection of brain disorde that affect behaviour, language and movement that are caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain, according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD). Its symptoms may include aphasia.

FTD has an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years from the onset of symptoms, according to the AFTD, and is described as "an inevitable decline in functioning".

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," says the statement. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone."

The aphasia, according to a March 2022 statement by Willis' family, had an impact on his cognitive functioning. Loss of speech comprehension and expression is a result of the disorder. The latest statement claims that his family reported that communication problems were only one sign of frontotemporal dementia.

The Willis family says in the statement that FTD is the most prevalent type of dementia in those under 60, and because it can take years to acquire a diagnosis, FTD is probably much more widespread than people realise, according to the statement.

Now, there is no treatment for the “cruel disease", the family says while hoping that the situation will change in the future. As Bruce's condition deteriorates, the family further hopes that any media attention will focus on raising awareness of this illness, which calls for a lot more research and education.

Bruce has always been vocal about the betterment of the lives of those around him and to bring significant topics to the public's attention, the statement says. Willis would like to speak out if he could by drawing attention to those who are suffering from this crippling illness and how it affects so many people and their families, the family statement added.

