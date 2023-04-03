‘Bru-sketta’ not ‘bru-shetta’! When in Italy, be mindful of your pronunciation. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:59 PM IST
The Italian government has proposed a bill which aims to safeguard the Italian language and ensure its correct use and pronunciation in various contexts.
When in Italy, mind your Italian pronunciation. The Italian government has proposed a bill which aims to safeguard the Italian language and ensure its correct use and pronunciation in various contexts. The bill called the "Protection and Promotion of the Italian Language" has been introduced in the Italian Parliament, but it's unclear whether it will be passed into law.
