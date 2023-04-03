When in Italy, mind your Italian pronunciation. The Italian government has proposed a bill which aims to safeguard the Italian language and ensure its correct use and pronunciation in various contexts. The bill called the "Protection and Promotion of the Italian Language" has been introduced in the Italian Parliament, but it's unclear whether it will be passed into law.

The proposed bill would establish a committee under the Culture Ministry which would be responsible for promoting the correct use of Italian language and pronunciation in schools, media, commerce, and advertising.

This would mean that saying “bru-shetta" instead of “bru-sketta" could be a punishable offense.

The bill also proposes that foreign entities operating in Italy have Italian language editions of their internal regulations and employment contracts.

“It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania has repercussions for society as a whole," the draft bill states.

The draft bill was presented in parliament last week by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party.

Is Italy planning to ban the usage of the English language?

Apart from the protection of Italian language, the bill also seeks to impose fines of up to €100,000 on public and private entities that use foreign terms, particularly English, instead of Italian in official communications. The bill argues that the use of English "demeans and mortifies" Italian and has negative repercussions for society as a whole.

The bill also stipulates that job titles in companies operating in Italy should be spelled out in Italian, with foreign words only allowed if they cannot be translated.

The proposed bill is not an attempt to ban the English language entirely but rather to encourage the use of the Italian language in official communications. The bill highlights the importance of protecting and nurturing the Italian language, which it sees as an essential part of the country's cultural identity.

If the bill is approved by both houses of parliament, it would require all public and private bodies to use Italian to promote their goods and services. However, there is no indication of when this might happen.

The proposed bill has received criticism from some quarters, with opponents arguing that it would be a setback for the country's international image and harm its competitiveness.