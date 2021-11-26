Canadian Rockstar Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Milan, where he was supposed to unveil 2022 Pirelli calendar that he has shot. This is the second time the singer tests positive for the virus within a short span of one month.

Announcing the same through Instagram on Thursday, Adams posted three photos including one of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to hospital for me," he said in a post.

"Thanks for all your support," he said.

Last month, the musician wrote in a post that he had had COVID, but had not suffered any symptoms. He subsequently performed concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.

Adams, who enjoys photography, has shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar. He was expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar Sunday and Monday, but that was now uncertain.

The rockstar chose as his subjects for the calendar called “On the road", other musical talents, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St Vincent.

Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPS, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the ongoing pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.

(With inputs from agencies)

