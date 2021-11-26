Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid, he posted on Instagram
Last month, the musician wrote in a post that he had had COVID, but had not suffered any symptoms
Canadian Rockstar Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Milan, where he was supposed to unveil 2022 Pirelli calendar that he has shot. This is the second time the singer tests positive for the virus within a short span of one month.
Announcing the same through Instagram on Thursday, Adams posted three photos including one of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.
Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPS, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the ongoing pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.
