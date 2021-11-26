Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for second time in a month

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid, he posted on Instagram
Last month, the musician wrote in a post that he had had COVID, but had not suffered any symptoms
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canadian Rockstar Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Milan, where he was supposed to unveil 2022 Pirelli calendar that he has shot. This is the second time the singer tests positive for the virus within a short span of one month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canadian Rockstar Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Milan, where he was supposed to unveil 2022 Pirelli calendar that he has shot. This is the second time the singer tests positive for the virus within a short span of one month.
Announcing the same through Instagram on Thursday, Adams posted three photos including one of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.
Announcing the same through Instagram on Thursday, Adams posted three photos including one of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.
Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPS, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the ongoing pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.
Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPS, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the ongoing pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!