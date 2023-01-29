A group of 30 doctors will work on software entrepreneur Bryan Johnson to keep his body - which means all his internal and external organs - just like that of an 18-year-old. The 45-year-old will spend $2 million on a medical programme that will keep him young forever.

Oliver Zolman, a specialist in regenerative medicine, is in charge of the medical team. The 29-year-old is on a mission to stop every organ from ageing. His client is superrich Johnson, who is ready to be the guinea pig of Zolman’s medical experiment that comes with a massive cost.

More than a year has passed since Johnson, Zolman, and the crew began their tests, which they refer to as Project Blueprint. Johnson's diet (1,977 vegan calories daily), exercise (one hour, high-intensity, three times a week), and sleep (at the same time every night, after two hours wearing glasses that block blue light) are all subject to stringent rules. Johnson continuously checks his vital indicators to help this method be more effective.

View Full Image Bryan Johnson's diet consists of 1,977 vegan calories daily.

Johnson also undergoes dozens of medical procedures each month, some of which are highly invasive and unpleasant. The outcomes of these treatments are subsequently monitored by additional blood tests, MRIs, ultrasounds, and colonoscopies. The physicians claim that their efforts are beginning to pay off because Johnson's body is getting younger biologically as they measure it.

The cost of a medical suite at Johnson's residence in Venice, California, as well as other startup expenses was several million dollars. He plans to spend at least $2 million on his body this year. He desires the organs of an 18-year-old, including the bladder, penis, rectum, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, skin and teeth.

View Full Image Bryan Johnson exercises for one hour, high-intensity, three times a week.

“The body delivers a certain configuration at age 18," Johnson told Bloomberg Businessweek “This really is an impassioned approach to achieve age 18 everywhere."

Johnson is well aware that his approaches could come across as “biotech-infused snake oil" to certain people and that this can seem deranged, but he doesn't really care. He says the criticism he’s received is “expected" and “fine".

“What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable," Johnson said.

