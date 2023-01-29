This man is getting younger every day, and the experiment costs $2 million per year2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:02 PM IST
The physicians claim that their efforts are beginning to pay off because Bryan Johnson's body is getting younger biologically as they measure it.
A group of 30 doctors will work on software entrepreneur Bryan Johnson to keep his body - which means all his internal and external organs - just like that of an 18-year-old. The 45-year-old will spend $2 million on a medical programme that will keep him young forever.
