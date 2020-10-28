BT hit by coronavirus outbreak at a large call center

BT Group Plc is dealing with a major coronavirus outbreak at a large call center, underscoring the risks of returning to workplaces while the pandemic surges in Europe .

BT confirmed that 36 of the 150 employees working at its office in Doncaster in northern England tested positive for Covid-19. All of the cases appear mild with no hospitalizations, and the people are now self-isolating, a spokeswoman for the London-based company said in response to questions from Bloomberg News.

“We’re in contact with Public Health England, and we’re following their advice and keeping them updated to reduce the risk of further contamination," the spokeswoman said by email. “We continue to enforce strict hygiene and social-distancing measures in all of our contact centers, and to work hard to keep our people safe."

The affected area and communal parts of the office have undergone repeated cleaning, and third-party contractors in the building have been informed, the spokeswoman said. The office was operating at less than 40% capacity to allow for social distancing, and about two-thirds of the staff have the option to work from home, she added.

Call centers have been repeatedly hit by Covid-19 outbreaks. At the same time, demand for support has risen with the pandemic sparking greater use of broadband. A phone bank for the U.K. government’s contact-tracing program itself also fell victim to an outbreak in July.

The U.K. government encouraged workers to return to workplaces in the summer, only to reverse its guidance in September and advocate six more months of home working as Covid-19 cases soared. Philip Jansen, BT’s chief executive officer, tested positive for Covid-19 in March.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via