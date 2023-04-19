BTS member Jungkook donates ₹6.2 cr to children's hospital: 'I hope kids can smile happy'2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 09:33 PM IST
- ‘I love you, Army. I’ll see you again’, Jungkook entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country's army.
Famous K-pop boy band BTS's member Jungkook has made a donation of nearly ₹6.2 crore to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. The news was confirmed by K-media. Jungkook, who is also the youngest member of the BTS band has made the donation to aid the funding of medical expenses for children of lower income group.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×