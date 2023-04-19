Famous K-pop boy band BTS's member Jungkook has made a donation of nearly ₹6.2 crore to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. The news was confirmed by K-media. Jungkook, who is also the youngest member of the BTS band has made the donation to aid the funding of medical expenses for children of lower income group.

The donation will also be put to use towards the hospital’s comprehensive care centre plan. “I hope my donation can be a bit of a help to children in danger, and I hope children can smile happy," Jungkook said in a press release.

According to K-media, the hospital thanked Jungkook for his donations, and stated that its operations are hard to sustain without such donations. Earlier, Suga and J-hope made huge donations to aid Turkey earthquake victims. Jimin too made a donation recently to UNICEF Korea for relief work.

BTS members often make the news for making ginormous donations. In 2020, the members of BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment, also known as HYBE, donated a large sum to Black Lives Matter.

The timely donation was made, when Black Lives Matter and rallies, uproars had emerged globally owing to the death of George Floyd by a White policeman.

J-Hope joins South Korean Army

J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group’s second member to join the country's army.

“I love you, Army. I’ll see you again," J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, said Monday in a message posted on the online fan platform Weverse, with photos of himself with a military buzz cut.

South Korean TV footage Tuesday afternoon showed what they called a black minivan likely carrying J-Hope moving into the boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Seoul. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency Big Hit Music, later confirmed the 29-year-old singer entered the camp.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

In December, Jin, 30 and the oldest member of BTS, became the band's first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription.

Five other younger BTS members — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are to join the South Korean military one by one in the coming years. That means the world’s biggest boy band is expected to reconvene as a group again a few years later.