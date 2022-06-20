BTS News: Amid hiatus, ‘Proof’ tops Billboard 2002 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 10:38 AM IST
‘Proof’ was released on June 10, just four days before BTS announced a hiatus.
‘Proof’, BTS' new album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, giving the South Korean pop group their sixth number one. According to Luminate, the retrospective, which has largely previously released material, debuted with 314,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 16. CD album sales accounted for the vast bulk of those units sold.