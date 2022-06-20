BTS News: Amid hiatus, ‘Proof’ tops Billboard 200

An equal-weighted basket of stocks of Korean drama producers and pop music agencies has slumped 39% this year, outpacing the 18% drop in the benchmark Kospi. The 22 firms in the cohort have lost $12.7 billion in market value in 2022, with Hybe accounting for more than half the decline, according to Bloomberg calculations. That’s after the basket jumped about 60% in 2021. As the BTS-triggered slump suggests, sometimes entertainment companies can be overly reliant on one act.

