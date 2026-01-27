BTS world tour sparks political intervention as Mexico president asks for more dates: 'Everyone wants to go'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has formally asked South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to help arrange additional concerts by global K-pop superstars BTS, citing overwhelming demand from young fans in Mexico. The extraordinary request highlights just how fervent the support is for the band’s return to live performance after a multi-year hiatus.

Mexico’s President Seeks More BTS Concerts as Demand for Tickets Explodes At her daily press briefing on 26 January, President Sheinbaum declared, “Everyone wants to go,” referring to the unprecedented interest from fans across Mexico. She confirmed that she had sent a diplomatic letter seeking help in arranging extra dates beyond the three already scheduled.

Advertisement

She further elaborated on the scale of the demand, saying: “Around 1 million young people want to buy tickets, but there are only 150,000 tickets available,” underscoring the intense interest ahead of BTS’s first full world tour in years.

Background: BTS Comeback and World Tour BTS — composed of RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — is preparing for a major return with a new album titled Arirang, scheduled for release on 20 March 2026. This will be their first group album in over three years following a hiatus since 2022 while the members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Also Read | BTS comeback: Global icons announce new album and landmark world tour

Alongside the album release, the group is set to launch the Arirang World Tour, which will be their first full world tour since the Permission to Dance on Stage run in 2021–22. The tour is scheduled to begin on 9 April 2026 in Goyang, South Korea, and will include more than 80 dates across 34 cities in 23 countries, spanning Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania through early 2027.

Advertisement

Despite this already ambitious schedule, the Mexican government’s request to add more shows in Mexico City highlights how special the country’s fandom is for BTS. Mexico is recognised as one of the largest and most passionate BTS fanbases in the world — a fandom widely known as ARMY.

Ticketing Issues and Regulatory Scrutiny The demand for BTS tickets in Mexico has been so intense that it has triggered scrutiny from local authorities. Mexico’s consumer watchdog, Profeco, has opened an investigation into how tickets were sold and sanctioned resale platforms StubHub and Viagogo for what it described as “abusive and disloyal practices.”

Official tickets originally went on sale through Ticketmaster Mexico, with prices ranging from about 1,800 pesos to 17,800 pesos (approximately $100 to $1,030). However, on resale platforms prices soared to between 11,300 and 92,100 pesos (more than $5,300), further exacerbating complaints from fans who were unable to secure tickets through official channels.

Advertisement

Profeco has suggested that reforms to concert ticketing rules in Mexico may be necessary to prevent similar issues in the future, including clearer pricing and information standards for buyers.

Also Read | Ticketmaster, Live Nation face lawsuit from concertgoers over ticketing monopoly

President Sheinbaum has also engaged with OCESA, the concert promoter behind the Mexico City dates, in hopes of expanding availability or providing alternative access such as public screens for fans who cannot attend in person. However, organisers have indicated that the band’s already packed international itinerary makes adding dates challenging.

Mexico City Shows and Venue Significance The three concerts scheduled in Mexico are set to take place at GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City on 7, 9 and 10 May 2026. This venue is among the most significant concert locations in the world, having been named the world’s top concert venue in 2025 by Pollstar magazine for the second consecutive year, with a capacity of about 65,000.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mexico rejects Trump's offer of military strikes against drug cartels

Despite the limited number of shows, demand has been extraordinary. Young fans have called the situation “historic,” and the Mexican president’s public advocacy for her nation’s youth reflects how deeply BTS’s global appeal has permeated society.

Global Demand and BTS’s Enduring Popularity The overwhelming response to BTS’s resurgence and world tour dates has been mirrored globally. Early ticket sales for the Goyang shows in South Korea reportedly sold out within hours, and additional dates have been added in some locations due to fan pressure and demand.

Ahead of the official tour, album pre-orders for Arirang have also broken records, surpassing 4 million copies in one week — a figure higher than any previous BTS release within a comparable period.

Advertisement

Also Read | BTS announce fifth studio album with 14 tracks, world tour confirmed