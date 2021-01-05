OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Buckingham Palace staff jailed for stealing medals, photos and selling them on eBay
The goods were worth up to £100,000 ($136,000, 111,000 euros) in total, and some were listed for sale on the eBay auction site for a small fraction of their worth (Photo: Reuters)
The goods were worth up to £100,000 ($136,000, 111,000 euros) in total, and some were listed for sale on the eBay auction site for a small fraction of their worth (Photo: Reuters)

Buckingham Palace staff jailed for stealing medals, photos and selling them on eBay

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 05:08 PM IST AFP

London Police said they recovered a 'significant quantity' of stolen items when they searched Adamo Canto's staff quarters in Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth's London residence, where he had worked as a catering assistant since 2015

A Buckingham Palace kitchen assistant has been jailed for eight months after admitting stealing medals, official photos and other items, and selling some on eBay, police said.

Also Read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Travellers being screened for Covid-19 at Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal in New Delhi.

Covid-19: Average recoveries exceed new cases for last 5 weeks, says govt

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST
Budget hotel chain OYO Hotels & Homes, India said between 25 December and 3 January, over 1,380 hotels from their complete portfolio in India witnessed 100% occupancies.

Hospitality, travel firms see surge in bookings in holiday season

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Normally voluble Jack Ma has stayed out of the public eye, cancelled a TV appearance and avoided social media after Oct 24 speech controversy

Where is Jack Ma, China's e-commerce pioneer?

4 min read . 06:05 PM IST
US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster delivers a farewell policy address on the US-India partnership, in New Delhi

India's armed forces won't find better partners than US military, says outgoing envoy

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST

Adamo Canto, 37, was sentenced in court on Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of theft between November 2019 and August 2020, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police said they recovered a "significant quantity" of stolen items when they searched his staff quarters in Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth's London residence, where he had worked as a catering assistant since 2015.

The goods were worth up to £100,000 ($136,000, 111,000 euros) in total, and some were listed for sale on the eBay auction site for a small fraction of their worth, prosecutor Simon Maughan said.

They included two prestigious medals, and a photo album showing images from the queen's state banquet for US President Donald Trump when he visited Britain in June 2019.

Canto, who was reportedly desperate for money to pay off debts, was also said to have stolen a limited edition pocket watch and a Samsung mobile phone specially made for Prince Andrew, the queen's second son.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout