Buckingham Palace unveils Queen Consort Camilla's new personal monogram
2 min read.05:41 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new personal monogram or cypher for Camilla, Britain's Queen Consort, to be used on her correspondence as the wife of King Charles III
In order to be used on correspondence by Camilla, Britain's Queen Consort and the wife of King Charles III, Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new personal monogram or cypher for her.
The monogram, which was created by Professor Ewan Clayton, combines Camilla's initial "C" and the Latin letter "R" for Regina, which stands for "Queen." Camilla will use it on her own letterheads, cards, and presents. She will also use it as the new emblem for the Queen Consort's cross, which she will lay on Thursday at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance.
"The Queen Consort's new cypher is made up of Her Majesty's monogram (‘C’ for Camilla, and ‘R’ for Regina, Latin for Queen) and a crown. The cypher will be used on official correspondence," Buckingham Palace said.
The new monogram that Charles will use as the new monarch of the UK was unveiled last month and used for the first time after the royal family's period of mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ended.
The College of Arms created King Charles III's new cypher, which features the monarch's initial, C, entwined with the Latin letter R for Rex, which stands for King, and III marked within the letter R with the imperial crown above the letters. Over the next few months and years, the all-gold royal monogram will replace the Queen's cypher E II R on a variety of official documents, documents used in public offices, and street furniture throughout the UK.
The first place to stamp or frank mail using the new cypher was the Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace. Governmental structures, official documents, and some post boxes will use the new monarch's monogram; however, individual organisations may decide to switch from using the Queen to the King's cypher.
The transition is anticipated to be gradual, and a former monarch's cypher may continue to be used for many years, just as those of Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, King George V, and King George VI can still be seen on some post boxes in the UK.
