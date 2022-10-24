Following the demise of late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are currently empty and may continue to do so as no royals plan to move into either in the imminent future, reported Marie Claire on 23 October.
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth lived at Buckingham Palace until the beginning of the pandemic, but shifted to Windsor Castle later.
Earlier on 22 October, LiveMint reported that King Charles III may 'never live' at Buckingham Palace with Camilla. As the palace undergoing massive renovation project that could last as long as 2027 at an projected costs upwards of £369 million, it is a definite no for the Royal couple to live there.
The couple, however, would remain at Clarence House — a short walk from the Palace along The Mall and may chose to continue their stay as they have “no plans" to move out of Clarence House. They would still conduct engagements from the Clarence House as they did it in the first six weeks of their reign.
Previous reports had also claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, will eventually move into Windsor Castle. But they may deter their plan to do so in the near future, as they just moved their family to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate in early September.
According to Marie Claire report, the Royals don’t wish to further rock the boat for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis after a tumultuous start to autumn.
Meanwhile, Balmoral Castle in Scotland — where the late Queen passed away at age 96 — is set to be opened up to tourists, reported The Sun, adding it will have no royals in permanent residence.
This means all three properties most closely associated with late Queen Elizabeth — Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle in Scotland — will remain empty for the foreseeable future.
The Queen Elizabeth used to split her time between Buckingham Palace during the week and Windsor Castle on the weekends, while in Balmoral Castle she used to spend summer and spent the winter holidays at Sandringham — which is also empty.
Now, with the Monarch and closest Royals seems unwilling to move into the empty castles, probabilities are high that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may move at a vacant Windsor Castle if they decide to return to the United Kingdom.
The couple were upset earlier as they didn't the 1,000-year-old castle after they wed and received much smaller Frogmore Cottage instead, which is also on the Windsor estate, reported The Sun.
“It was previously said that William and Kate would move into Windsor Castle, but there are no plans for them to leave Adelaide Cottage," The Sun quoted a source as saying.
By the way, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the option and cann move to a new UK residence at their leisure, as they’ve paid back the £2.4 million they spent renovating Frogmore, the report added.
