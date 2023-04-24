Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo’s worth revisiting

But if Tokyo does recover its financial mojo, it won’t be due to the push spearheaded by the FinCity Tokyo organization to promote its appeal. When that group was formed in April 2019, something more influential was happening elsewhere: The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Four years later, things look quite different. The city may now be recovering from its pandemic-era constrictions, but it’s been diminished as an international hub, and Beijing has revealed the hollow nature of its promises over the One Country, Two Systems policy. Hong Kong’s population is in decline as expats leave, evidenced last week by a 12% drop in foreign students enrolled at international schools.

