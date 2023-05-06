Buffett says he cannot imagine a US debt default2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Buffett, 92, who is Berkshire's chairman and chief executive, and Charlie Munger, 99, a vice chairman, are answering five hours of shareholder questions at an annual general meeting on Saturday.
Warren Buffett said on Saturday he could not imagine Washington allowing the U.S. to default on its debt by refusing to raise the country's debt ceiling, and risk disrupting the world's financial system by letting the world "go into turmoil."
