Buffett starts marketing first Yen bond under new BOJ Governor1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. started marketing bonds in the Japanese currency, putting it on course to add to more than 1 trillion yen ($7.5 billion) of such issuance in recent years.
