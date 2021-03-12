OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use: PM

Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use: PM

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
 2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 05:05 PM IST AFP

  • I order a halt in vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine until the European Medicines Agency dismisses all doubts about its safety, Bulgarian PM said
  • Health officials confirmed that Bulgaria had already used up almost completely 31,200 shots from a batch of the vaccine suspended in Austria

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on Friday suspended use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, following similar steps in Denmark, Iceland and Norway over safety concerns.

"I order a halt in vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine until the European Medicines Agency dismisses all doubts about its safety," a government press service statement quoted Borisov as saying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
U.S. President Joe Biden listens while meeting virtually with�Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Lopez Obrador�will ask Biden�for help getting vaccines against Covid-19, as one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic struggles to inoculate its population. Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg

New Covid-19 unemployment benefits to keep stimulus flowing through summer

4 min read . 04:51 PM IST
The UPSC civil services prelims exam was conducted on 18 June. Photo: HT

COVID-19: HC refuses to postpone Mar 13-14 judicial exam

3 min read . 04:44 PM IST
'It’s on the back of my schedule,' says US president Joe Biden as he expresses anguish over Covid deaths in America

I carry a card in my pocket with number of Americans who died from Covid: Biden

3 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Maharashtra city police stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra sees fresh curbs, lockdown in more areas as Covid cases surge: Key updates

6 min read . 04:36 PM IST

The EMA announced on Thursday that countries can keep using AstraZeneca's vaccine while it probes cases of blood clots that prompted suspension of particular bacthes of the vaccine or all jabs with it in several countries.

But Borisov insisted Friday that vaccinations should stop until the country received "a written statement with an accurate and clearly confirmed diagnosis -- can we or cannot we administer it."

"Until then, you stop it," he said.

Bulgaria falls last among EU countries in terms of its vaccination rate with only 270,000 people or 3.9 percent of the population receiving at least one dose so far.

The country has ordered far more AstraZeneca vaccines than Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna doses. It was using primarily the AstraZenica vacccine in recent weeks after deciding to scrap prioritisation lists and offer jabs to anyone willing to take them.

So even if it remained unclear on Friday how long the suspension could last, it was expected to severely disrupt vaccination plans.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Health officials already confirmed Thursday that the country had already used up almost completely 31,200 shots from a batch of the vaccine that was suspended in Austria earier this week after the death of a 49-year-old nurse from "severe blood coagulation problems," days after receiving the shot.

But Health Minister Kostadin Angelov had tried to dismiss any fears over the use of the vaccine saying that there was "no clear and precise conclusion that this batch is the cause of the adverse drug reaction associated with the lethal outcome."

Nor have severe side effects been reported so far, health officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout