Japan will initially send six trains that are modified according to Indian specifications, and also bring in coaches in knockdown condition to be assembled here in the country.
For India's ambitious 'bullet train project', high-speed Shinkansen trains from Japan will be modified for Indian conditions like temperature, dust and weight. As per officials, Japan will initially send six trains which are modified according to Indian specifications, and also bring in coaches in knockdown condition to be assembled here in the country.
“We will get the E5 Shinkasen series trains currently operating in Japan. However, we are conducting studies to upgrade them to Indian conditions in terms of dust and temperature," said Satish Agnihotri, Managing Director, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).
The E5 series are Japanese Shinkansen high-speed train types built by Hitachi and Kawasaki Heavy Industries. They are capable of running at a speed of 320 kmph and are 3.35 m wide, the widest among such trains are available in countries like France and Germany.
Talking about the project, Japanese ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki noted, “I am very satisfied, actually impressed by the progress made using the latest technology. We are not exporting a second class train. We will share exactly the same one (E5 series), rather an improved one because the series has been in operation for several years. So, by the time India has its own bullet train, we will make sure that they get the latest technology.
“This series of train is running in the northern part of Japan and is equipped with various safety measures. It has anti-seismic technology. This is the best one we could share," he said.
Speaking about the bullet train project, Agnihotri notified, it is slated to complete a 48 km section between Surat-Billimora in 2027, with the first trials to be held a year earlier. He, however, said the project is stuck in Maharashtra due to land acquisition issues.
In Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 100 per cent of civil contracts for construction of the entire route, that is, 352 kms have been awarded to Indian contractors.