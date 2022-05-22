Bullish on China: This hedge fund is up 138% in 2022

As local outbreaks stabilise, the 41-year-old veteran said she's beginning to bet more on a recovery in the next two to three months. Her change of heart is part of a larger trend among Chinese stock investors, who believe the market's deep pessimism has passed its peak. Promises of stimulus to boost the economy, combined with Shanghai's breaking of its weeks-long lockdown, are helping to turn the tide.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}