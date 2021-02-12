Bumble’s 31-year-old CEO becomes a rare female billionaire

It was harassment in fact that spurred the creation of Bumble. Wolfe Herd founded the Austin, Texas-based company in 2014 following her departure from Tinder, the rival dating app she helped found. The split was acrimonious, marked by a sexual harassment lawsuit Wolfe Herd filed against the company, alleging among other things that she was repeatedly called derogatory names by executives and stripped of her co-founder role since having a “girl" with that title “makes the company seem like a joke." The suit was later settled.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}