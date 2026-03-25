‘...bunch of animals’: Mark Waugh's wife Kim's shocking label for Muslims who confronted Anthony Albanese goes viral

Australian cricket legend Mark Waugh's wife, Kim, left social media users stunned with her very public outburst towards Muslim worshippers who confronted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a Sydney mosque.

Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke were heckled at the Lakemba Mosque in Sydney's west on March 20 for Eid al-Fitr prayers, to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Kim left a “they are a bunch of animals” comment for the protestors. She was reacting to a recent political piece by Avi Yemini from Rebel News Australia.

Kim Waugh is a successful trainer whose horses have a win rate of 14 per cent from more than 3700 starts, according to Racenet.

Check Kim's comment here: Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi “used parliament to defend the Islamist mob that chased the PM out of Lakemba Mosque,” Yemini posted on X on March 23.

On Yemini's story via Rebel News Australia, Kim targeted Senator Faruqi and the Muslim protesters, and she commented: “Stop letting her (Faruqi) have a say. She is crazy. They (protesting Muslims) are a bunch of animals.”

According to a DailyMail report, in a separate post by Yemini, Kim targeted Senator Faruqi and commented, “Is she (Faruqi) for real. Hello, embarrassing.”

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About the protest Protesters heckled and booed ​Albanese and Burke during a visit to Australia's largest mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers, voicing anger over his stance on ally Israel's offensive in Gaza.

The protesters reportedly interrupted proceedings about 15 minutes after they joined worshippers at Lakemba Mosque to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Albanese and Burke sat on the prayer hall floor in their socks among hundreds of worshippers when demonstrators booed, telling them to "Get out!" and calling them "genocide supporters".

According to a Daily Mail report, the protest was staged by the controversial activist group Stand4Palestine over Israel's killing of Palestinians in Gaza, following an attack by Hamas militants in 2023.

“How dare you come here,” Mukhlis Mah, a Stand4Palestine organiser, said before being escorted out of the mosque. 'This is our sacred place - why are you inviting him (Albanese) here today? The shame is on you."

How did PM Albanese react? Despite the incident, the mosque event was "incredibly positive", Albanese was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"If you got a couple of people heckling in a crowd of 30,000, that should be put in that perspective," he told reporters, adding that the community had dealt with a couple of hecklers.

What did Senator Faruqi say? Senator Mehreen Faruqi accused the Australian government of continuing to “gaslight Muslims, as they deflect and obfuscate their role and responsibility in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

After she was reportedly censured by Labor representatives in parliament, Faruqi took to Instagram to post, “The Labor party continues its record of cracking down on people who speak out against a genocide, while ignoring the perpetrator.”

“They obviously care more about pomp and ceremony than Palestinians being starved and killed in their thousands,” she said. “Labor has shown more outrage over me holding a sign than over Israel starving an entire population.”