The brand in their back-to-school designs sees London-based Singh who is striking a pose in a Thomas Burberry Bear puffer jacket worn over a cardigan and shorts.
Fashion, newness and branding -- all go hand-in-hand. Making a product and hiring celebrities to promote it may have been a feasible idea in the past, but these days notions have changed and so does the perspective of people looking at it.
A recent change by British heritage brand Burberry in their branding model is winning the hearts on internet. Reason -- their choice to represent the brand. Confused?
Don't be. Burberry for its Children’s Autumn-Winter ’22 collection casted a four-year-old Sahib Singh, making him the first model to be wearing a patka in the iconic label’s official imagery.
Before the boys graduate to the pagri in the Sikh community, they wear Patka.
The brand in their back-to-school designs sees London-based Singh who is striking a pose in a Thomas Burberry Bear puffer jacket worn over a cardigan and shorts.
“Sahib had an incredible day with the Burberry team, who really looked after all the children they were shooting with. To see our son, who does look different from his peers, being given a chance by the iconic British brand was truly a milestone moment," The Vogue quoted the child model’s mother Harjot Kaur, who also runs his Instagram account.
With the video posted online, it became an insta hit on social media and received an outpouring of support and comments from members of the South Asian community.
“The feedback has been beyond heartening. We are still trying to comprehend how big this has gotten! The South Asian community has pulled out all the stops to shower love on our little Singh," Sahib Singh's father, Ranjeet Singh.
Sahib's mother Harjot Kaur says she wants boys in the Sikh community to be proud of their heritage, and wear their patkas and paghs with pride and confidence.
Not the first time, Burberry has featured South Asian faces in their campaigns. Earlier in 2013, along side actor Jamie Campbell Bower and teen aristocrat Lady Jean Campbell, a British-Punjabi Londoner Neelam Gill was the brand’s first-ever Indian model. In 2014, with models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse, Tarunjit Nijjer was seen in a campaign spotlighting the coveted Burberry trench coat.
