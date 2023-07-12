Burger King in Thailand unveils 'Real Cheese Burger' packed with 20 layers; Netizens cry 'Too Much'1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Burger King in Thailand launched a ‘real cheeseburger’ with 20 slices of American cheese but no meat or veggies or sauces. The burger went viral on social media, with mixed reactions from users.
Do you also prefer an extra slice of cheese in your Burger? What about 20 slices of cheese?
Recently, Burger King had come up with a viral "Whopper Whopper" jingle to lift sales in US as part of the flagging fast-food chain's turnaround plan. The ad, which aired incessantly during National Football League playoffs in January, has drawn younger customers to its restaurants. The company released the earworm on TikTok, so fans could make their own remixes, and Spotify, where it streamed more than 3 million times.