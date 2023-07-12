Burger King in Thailand launched a ‘real cheeseburger’ with 20 slices of American cheese but no meat or veggies or sauces. The burger went viral on social media, with mixed reactions from users.
Do you also prefer an extra slice of cheese in your Burger? What about 20 slices of cheese?
Thailand's Burger King has come with ‘real cheeseburger’ which is offering loaded with cheese with no meat in it. The burger bun is filled with 20 slices of American cheese without any meat or even veggies.
“This is no joke. This is for real," Thailand's Burger King wrote in a social media post. The description reads, “The real one, real cheese, full of flavor for those who love cheese."
As a launch offer, the price of the burger was was priced at 109 Thai baht which is $3.1, a reduced price compared to the regular 380 baht which is $10.9. After it's launch, it went viral on social media in Thailand with many posting their reactions after trying the ‘real cheese burger.’
One user wrote on Twitter, “Must be a person who really loves cheese to the point of crazy (and loves less health because of a lot of calories and sodium). The first bite is always delicious, recommend to eat half. Don't eat it all at once, it'll give you goosebumps. Don't torture yourself like that."
Some other user wrote, “I love cheese, but I won't try it. That's too much. Seriously, what is Burger King thinking?"
Another one wrote, “this the most American thing I've ever seen and it ain’t even from America"
Another wrote, “I ate this and gained 4Kg in a day"
“That is sick," another wrote
One commented saying, “I don't live in Thailand but if burger king opened in Serbia and this burger was on the menu I would try it ngl"
Recently, Burger King had come up with a viral "Whopper Whopper" jingle to lift sales in US as part of the flagging fast-food chain's turnaround plan. The ad, which aired incessantly during National Football League playoffs in January, has drawn younger customers to its restaurants. The company released the earworm on TikTok, so fans could make their own remixes, and Spotify, where it streamed more than 3 million times.
