Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left the south London public shocked on Sunday when he unexpectedly dished out environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck to hungry royal fans in London, Reuters reported,

In a video posted on YouTube, the heir to the throne, joined forces with YouTube channel Sorted Food to spotlight the work of three of the most recent Winners of The Earthshot Prize.

Earthshot Prize, set up by Prince William, is an annual award given to five winners for their contributions to develop solutions to major environmental problems. It was first awarded in 2021 and is planned to run annually until 2030. Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work.

In the viral video, the Duke of Cambridge is seen in a food van in London with the Sorted Food chefs, and one diner puts her hand to her mouth in shock as she recognises the prince.

"Coming right up," the prince said as he served up the "Earthshot burgers" to the stunned customers. "Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go."

The prince went on to say: "So, for those of you who don't know, the Earthshot prize is there to repair and regenerate the planet.

"Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year. So the box you're about to eat in is built (by) a company called Notpla and there's no plastic involved, they've come up with a seaweed coating.

The objective for the heir to the British throne was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners.

"The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution," the prince added.

"Can't vouch for the taste, the quality but ... I'm rolling with it."