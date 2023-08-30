Burger King to face lawsuit over 'misleading' Whopper size: US judge1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:50 PM IST
A US court has said the Burger King must face a lawsuit that accuses the fast food giant of misleading customers by showing its Whopper burger larger on its menus than it is in reality, the report said
A US court has said the Burger King must face a lawsuit that accuses the fast food giant of misleading customers by showing its Whopper burger larger on its menus than it is in reality reported BBC on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message