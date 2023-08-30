A US court has said the Burger King must face a lawsuit that accuses the fast food giant of misleading customers by showing its Whopper burger larger on its menus than it is in reality reported BBC on Wednesday.

The class action lawsuit accuses the fast food giant of “misleading customers by showing the burger with a meatier patty and ingredients that overflow over the bun," the report said.

"The plaintiffs' claims are false," BBC reported quoting Burger King.

The lawsuit accused Burger King of portraying Whopper with ingredients that "overflow over the bun," making it appear the burgers are 35% larger and contain more than double the meat than the chain serves.

The fast food giant had earlier said that it wasn't required to deliver burgers that look "exactly like the picture."

US District Judge Roy Altman said it was up to jurors to "tell us what reasonable people think," while dismissing claims that Burger King misled customers with its television and online advertisements.

"The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide," BBC reported quoting statement of Burger King spokesperson after the ruling.

The Burger King describes the Whopper as "the burger to rule them all", that contains a "real meaty" beef patty, and other ingredients on its website.

Some other fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell and Wendy's have recently faced similar lawsuit in the US over claims of false advertising.

Last year, a New Yorker filed a class-action lawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's, accusing the two companies of unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The lawsuit alleged that the burgers of McDonald's and Wendy were at least 15% smaller in real life than in advertisements.