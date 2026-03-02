‘Burn in Hell’: TV anchor abuses Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on live TV | Watch

Sky News Australia anchor Rita Panahi shocked viewers with her strong words. Following Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, the news channel ran a segment titled “Rita’s Take on Strikes on Iran”.

Panahi called it the shortest editorial of her career. She said that, after 47 years of what she described as Islamist tyranny, the dictator was dead and Iran was now close to liberation.

Rita Panahi used her native Persian to say, “Worthless dog, shame on you, burn in Hell.”

“I knew Iran would be liberated from the Islamists at some point. I never thought I would see this day in my lifetime,” she said.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, crossing lakhs of views within hours.

“Did she know that she could be punished for this?” wrote one user.

“The gangs will get activated to get her fired from Sky News Australia for saying that,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “That was perfect, Rita!”

“That was bada*s. Protect this queen at all costs,” came from another.

“This is absolutely NOT. How Iranians would curse at Khamenei! She is obsoletely out of touch. Khamenei isn’t a 9-year-old school child being cursed by his mom to do his homework. We would say: ‘F***er, you’ve turned into a cutlet, you little rat’,” commented another user.

Another user asked, “Her outburst reflects the intense emotions and strong condemnation some commentators feel toward Iran’s leadership after years of its hostility and violence, especially now amid the confirmed death of Ayatollah Khamenei.”

Protest in Australia Rita Panahi continued his strong anti-Islamist stand. On Twitter (now X), she posted photos of some people protesting against Ayatollah Khamenei’s death. Panahi called them ‘imbeciles’.

“Oh, look at these imbeciles in Melbourne mourning a dictator. Here's some sage advice...if you want to be an Islamist, go live in an Islamist country....though there'll be one less of those shortly,” she wrote.

Social media reacted to her tweet. The reactions have been mixed.

“We seem to import so many Islamists into Australia. As soon as they escape persecution (Which is apparently why they want to come here ) and are safe in Australia, they suddenly start supporting the Islamists they supposedly fled from,” posted one user.

Another wrote, “Why are they here? So many Muslim countries to choose from.”

“Really, you're such a treasonous viper cheering the US and the Zionist p*gs killing your own people. What about the 165 dead girls they killed on the first day of this war, or the 40 women's volleyball squad?” asked another user.

“Have enjoyed your commentary from over in the U.S. for some time. Did not know you were Persian. Of course, you're probably more Australian than a lot of Australians at this stage. Anyhow, glad DJT has brought you joy by removing Khamenei from office, congratulations!” posted another.

“Rita is the Australian mouthpiece of Netanyahu,” wrote another.