'Burn your wife's saris before…': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina counters Opposition calls for ‘India boycott’
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina dismisses calls for boycott of India, questioning BNP leaders about Indian sarees. She recently won a fourth term amid claims of mass arrests before the elections.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a sharp rebuttal on Monday amid calls for a boycott of neighbouring India. The senior politician recently secured a fourth consecutive term at the helm following elections that were boycotted by most major Opposition parties. Numerous influencers and critics however accuse the Narendra Modi-led government of actively backing the ruling coalition for its own interests.