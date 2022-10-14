Burqa ban: This country will fine 83,000 for violation

In an effort to enact a "burqa ban", the Swiss government has submitted a draft law to the parliament that would impose fines of up to $1,000 (around ₹83,000) on those who disobey a countrywide ban on facial coverings. Although 51.2% of voters approved of the proposed ban, it was criticised at the time for being Islamophobic and misogynistic.

