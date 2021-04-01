Businesses take a hurry-up-and-wait approach to AI
It can take decades for transformational technologies to yield real-world results, says Stanford’s Erik Brynjolfsson
The pandemic has accelerated the commercial use of artificial intelligence at every level, with companies in some industries pulling ahead of others, according to Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.
But whenever companies experiment with a new technology that has the potential to transform entire business models, like electricity, it can take decades before changes yield real-world results, Mr. Brynjolfsson said, speaking on Wednesday at The Wall Street Journal Pro AI Executive Forum. The Digital Economy Lab is part of Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI.
