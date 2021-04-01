Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Businesses take a hurry-up-and-wait approach to AI

Businesses take a hurry-up-and-wait approach to AI

The momentum behind the adoption of AI, which has been building in recent years, got a push during the pandemic
3 min read . 01:44 PM IST Angus Loten, The Wall Street Journal

It can take decades for transformational technologies to yield real-world results, says Stanford’s Erik Brynjolfsson

The pandemic has accelerated the commercial use of artificial intelligence at every level, with companies in some industries pulling ahead of others, according to Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

But whenever companies experiment with a new technology that has the potential to transform entire business models, like electricity, it can take decades before changes yield real-world results, Mr. Brynjolfsson said, speaking on Wednesday at The Wall Street Journal Pro AI Executive Forum. The Digital Economy Lab is part of Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccination to be done on all days this month. Check out govt's new order

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST

Biden’s infrastructure plan: Where the money Is going

4 min read . 01:33 PM IST

China says Covid-19 origin probe should shift focus to other countries

6 min read . 01:16 PM IST

UPI transaction in India doubles in one year

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.