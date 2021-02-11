Businesses worry about Biden’s silence on work-visa ban

Businesses worry about Biden’s silence on work-visa ban5 min read . 01:59 PM IST
President has moved to undo many of Trump’s immigration policies, but curb on program prized by employers remains in effect
Business groups and immigrant advocates say they are worried that a ban imposed last year on most forms of legal immigration in response to the Covid-19 pandemic could stick even as President Biden undoes many of his predecessor’s other immigration policies.
The ban, which former President Donald Trump put in place in April and expanded in June, was intended to block the entry of foreigners who might take open jobs while U.S. unemployment was soaring. It covers workers in a range of industries—from tech and consulting to landscaping and seasonal resorts—along with most family members of U.S. citizens looking to immigrate.
