Updated: 03 Nov 2021, 06:38 AM ISTLivemint
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) made the hallmarking of jewellery mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18, and 22 karats of gold jewellery/ silver jewellery artifacts
Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has requested all consumers to buy only hallmarked jewellery. BIS stressed that consumers must check the hallmark sign while buying the jewellery. In case it is not visible, one can ask for a magnifying glass which every jeweller is supposed to keep in the store.
The BIS said that it is important to have knowledge of how to ensure the purity of the gold being bought and get the best value for money.