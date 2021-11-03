Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World / Buy only hallmarked jewellery this Diwali: Govt tells consumers

Buy only hallmarked jewellery this Diwali: Govt tells consumers

Gold/ silver jewellery hallmarking: The charge of hallmarking is 35 per piece irrespective of the weight
1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Livemint

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) made the hallmarking of jewellery mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18, and 22 karats of gold jewellery/ silver jewellery artifacts

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has requested all consumers to buy only hallmarked jewellery. BIS stressed that consumers must check the hallmark sign while buying the jewellery. In case it is not visible, one can ask for a magnifying glass which every jeweller is supposed to keep in the store.

The BIS said that it is important to have knowledge of how to ensure the purity of the gold being bought and get the best value for money.

The Centre this year made the hallmarking of jewellery mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18, and 22 karats of gold jewellery/ silver jewellery artifacts.

Also, mandatory hallmarking of 20, 23, and 24 carats gold jewellery will be implemented in a phased manner, for which BIS is framing quality standards.

Only BIS-registered jewellers can sell hallmarked jewellery. The details of a BIS registered jeweller in your district can be obtained from the BIS website (bis.gov.in).

The charge of hallmarking is 35 per piece irrespective of the weight. It should be clearly mentioned on the bill. You shouldn’t be paying more than this.

With the introduction of a six-digit alphanumeric code with effect from July 1, 2021, the hallmarked gold jewellery artifacts consist of three marks.

Prior to it, the hallmarked gold Jewellery/artifacts consisted of four marks.

