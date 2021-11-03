Buy only hallmarked jewellery this Diwali: Govt tells consumers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) made the hallmarking of jewellery mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18, and 22 karats of gold jewellery/ silver jewellery artifacts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has requested all consumers to buy only hallmarked jewellery. BIS stressed that consumers must check the hallmark sign while buying the jewellery. In case it is not visible, one can ask for a magnifying glass which every jeweller is supposed to keep in the store.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has requested all consumers to buy only hallmarked jewellery. BIS stressed that consumers must check the hallmark sign while buying the jewellery. In case it is not visible, one can ask for a magnifying glass which every jeweller is supposed to keep in the store.
The BIS said that it is important to have knowledge of how to ensure the purity of the gold being bought and get the best value for money.