Buy only hallmarked jewellery this Diwali: Govt tells consumers

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has requested all consumers to buy only hallmarked jewellery. BIS stressed that consumers must check the hallmark sign while buying the jewellery. In case it is not visible, one can ask for a magnifying glass which every jeweller is supposed to keep in the store.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}