Elon Musk says Twitter can’t become a ‘free-for-all hellscape’. Read here

1 min read . 07:33 PM ISTLivemint
Elon Musk reached out to Twitter advertisers

  • It is important for future gen to have one common platform.

Elon Musk on Thursday reached out to Twitter advertisers opening up about why he decided to acquire the company and he tells them that he thinks it is important for the future civilisation to have one common digital platform, where a wide range of beliefs can be discussed in a healthy manner.

Dear Twitter Advertisers, 

I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There have been many speculations about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong. 

The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important for the future civilisation to have one common digital platform, where a wide range of beliefs can be discussed in a healthy manner.

