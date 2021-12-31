Buyout firm 3G Capital has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Hunter Douglas NV, in a deal that values the maker of Luxaflex blinds at about $7.1 billion.

New York-based 3G Capital will buy a 75% stake in Hunter Douglas for 175 euros ($198) per share, a 73% premium to Thursday’s closing price, the companies said in a statement.

Ralph Sonnenberg, whose father founded the maker of window coverings more than 100 years ago, and who holds 93.6% of the stock, has agreed to the offer. Minority shareholders of Rotterdam-based Hunter Douglas will also be able to exit at the same price. After the deal, the Sonnenberg family will hold a 25% stake in the company.

Hunter Douglas employs some 23,000 people in 100 countries, according to its website. As well as Luxaflex, it makes Duette and Silhouette brand blinds, and architectural products such as motorized sun louvers and sliding shutters.

Credit Suisse Group AG advised the Sonnenberg family. 3G Capital was advised by Lazard Ltd., JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

The billionaire founders of 3G Capital -- Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira -- have orchestrated some of the biggest consumer-product buyouts.

In 2015, 3G Capital partnered with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to create Kraft Heinz Co., having previously combined Burger King and Tim Hortons to form Restaurant Brands International Inc., according to the company website.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.