King Charles expressed a wish concerning his estranged son, Prince Harry. His comment came as a rare public moment.

The King was on a visit to the University of East London's Stratford campus. A bystander inquired about the possibility of Harry's return, “Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?" The King did not seem to have heard it properly. “Who?" he asked.

"Harry, your son," the man repeated. The monarch's response was brief yet loaded with emotion. "It would be nice," the Daily Express quoted him as saying.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royal Family in 2020. They gave up their royal duties. This move led to much media attention and controversy.

Accusations after ‘Megxit’

After leaving the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have been outspoken. They have shared their experiences in various ways since "Megxit". They used interviews, a Netflix documentary, and Harry's book 'Spare'. Their claims often target Royal Family members, including King Charles.

Prince Harry has accused his father of lying and prioritising his own interests. The Royal Family has, however, maintained a stance of silence. They rarely address these claims or discuss Prince Harry in public forums.

This silence makes King Charles's brief yet impactful comment at the university event all the more significant. His words, "It would be nice", reflect a subtle yet poignant sentiment towards the ongoing family rift.

This moment of candidness from the King came amid reported efforts by Prince Harry to reconcile with his family. However, these efforts have faced setbacks. The release of Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' has further complicated the dynamics within the Royal Family. This book is said to contain more criticisms of the Royal Family.

