King Charles expressed a wish concerning his estranged son, Prince Harry. His comment came as a rare public moment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: King Charles tried to ‘control’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by slapping financial sanctions: Report The King was on a visit to the University of East London's Stratford campus. A bystander inquired about the possibility of Harry's return, “Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?" The King did not seem to have heard it properly. “Who?" he asked.

"Harry, your son," the man repeated. The monarch's response was brief yet loaded with emotion. "It would be nice," the Daily Express quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: King Charles ready to have a discussion with Prince Harry but conditions apply Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royal Family in 2020. They gave up their royal duties. This move led to much media attention and controversy.

Accusations after ‘Megxit’ After leaving the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have been outspoken. They have shared their experiences in various ways since "Megxit". They used interviews, a Netflix documentary, and Harry's book 'Spare'. Their claims often target Royal Family members, including King Charles.

Also Read: Peace talks? King Charles, Prince Harry to come together for crucial meeting; no Meghan Markle involved: Report Prince Harry has accused his father of lying and prioritising his own interests. The Royal Family has, however, maintained a stance of silence. They rarely address these claims or discuss Prince Harry in public forums. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This silence makes King Charles's brief yet impactful comment at the university event all the more significant. His words, "It would be nice", reflect a subtle yet poignant sentiment towards the ongoing family rift.

Also Read: Job cut in Royal Family; King Charles to fire 20% middle-management personnel to modernise monarchy This moment of candidness from the King came amid reported efforts by Prince Harry to reconcile with his family. However, these efforts have faced setbacks. The release of Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' has further complicated the dynamics within the Royal Family. This book is said to contain more criticisms of the Royal Family.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!