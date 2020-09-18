ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win US deal as deadline looms - Report

Trump ordered ByteDance last month to divest TikTok amid U.S. concerns that the personal data of as mByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a U.S. ban on TikTok that President Donald Trump has any as 100 million Americans who use the app could be passed on to China's Communist Party government. On Wednesday, he reiterated he was opposed to ByteDance retaining majority ownership of TikTok.