Cabinet approves MoU for bridge over Mahakali river between India, Nepal
NEW DELHI : In an official statement the Government of India announced that the Cabinet on Thursday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal to build a bridge over the Mahakali river at Dharchula in Uttarakhand.

The countries have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for the same.

“With the signing of MoU, diplomatic relation between the two countries will further improve," the statement read.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the MoU between India and Nepal will be signed in the “near future" and the bridge will be completed within three years.

“The construction of the bridge will help people living in Dharchula in Uttarakhand and in the territory of Nepal," he said.

The statement mentioned that as close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture.

It noted that India and Nepal have been working together on different regional forums such as SAARC and BIMSTEC as well as the global fora. 

