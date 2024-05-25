Cabinet Minister Gove Joins Tory MP Exodus Before UK Election
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, a key figure in the Conservative Party for over a decade, said he is standing down as a member of Parliament, a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the start of a six-week campaign to try prevent the Labour Party taking power at the July 4 general election.
