Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with his cabinet ministers including Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

On the PM's direction, Rajiv Gauba, the Cabinet Secretary of India has spoken to the Chief Secretary of States in India and have directed them along with district collectors to contact the family members of the students stranded in Ukraine and keep them informed of the of arrangements being made.

PM Modi in the meeting reiterated that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the nation's top priority.

The Narendra Modi government has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Special flights are being operated by Air India under "Operation Ganga".

Indian government is making all efforts to evacuate to almost 20,000 Indian students stuck in the war-torn Ukraine.

Gauba also informed them of all the efforts the Indian government is taking to bring back all the students safely.

The Prime Minister is reportedly going to send four union ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid Russian military operations in Ukraine.

As per the news agency ANI, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.

Air India has been ferrying hundreds of people back to India. IndiGo airlines have also joined the operation.

Amid Russia and Ukraine crisis, the Embassy of India on Monday informed that the weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv. The Embassy advised students to move towards the railway station and added that the Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations.

"Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for an onward journey to the western parts.Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations".

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians had also left for Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest.

The fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 passengers leaving the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday.

The fifth flight carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals from Bucharest (Romania) have reached Delhi on Monday.

